A Carson City-based food company is expanding into Reno. Stellar Snacks is run by a mother-daughter team that took a bit of a gamble a few years ago.
"The idea came about when my mom gave me a phone call," said co-founder Gina Galvin. "We used to manufacture snacks and she said we were at a loss for pretzels of good quality. So she said we should put it all on the line and make a pretzel plant. It can't be that hard - and we prove that wrong every day! It's very hard work, it's a labor of love but we love what we do."
The team at their production plant is a close-knit one.
"My daughter is my co-founder, but all the management, all the employees, everybody really is family to us," said founder Elisabeth Galvin.
And that family is about to grow. Stellar Snacks will be adding six more production lines at a facility in Stead, an old printing plant shuttered during the pandemic.
"It's fantastic to work with two excellent companies, Stellar Snacks and Industrial Realty Group, to take a building that was vacant and had lost 600 jobs and bring it back to life with Stellar Snacks," said Brian Armon with NAI Alliance. "It's a 475,000-square-foot building where they're going to employ up to 250 people. The building has an incredible infrastructure and it was designed for manufacturing, so it's great to have a manufacturer, especially a woman-owned, Nevada-based company taking the building."
The gourmet pretzel line has a loyal following.
"I am a fan of the product," said Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell. "Let me tell you, you can have a pretzel with any flavor on it, but you better try that Maui onion! It's got a flavor that will knock your socks off. It's so exciting to see woman-owned business expanding and thriving in Carson City."
Here, even the bags are unique - a platform for up-and-coming artists.
"We named it Stellar for the reason that everything about this place is stellar," Gina Galvin said. "Our employees are stellar, our product is stellar, there is this essence of fervor and passion here that you don't see anywhere else. We infuse everything we do with intention and art."
It's a passion that continues to grow.
"If we continue to do what we do, we could become the biggest pretzel plant in the nation," Elisabeth Galvin said. "I became a us citizen in Nevada many years ago when my daughter was born and it's very special for me to be able to give that back to Nevada."