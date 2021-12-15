The Washoe County Health District and the Washoe County Board of Supervisors are adjusting their mitigation efforts against COVID-19. The commissioners voted 3-2 to end the emergency declaration. It has been in place since March 31, 2020. The original move gave the county manager the flexibility to make decisions, quickly, without getting approval from the board.
"When we were building housing, when we were building quarantine areas, when we were getting PPE, those were the things we needed to do and we needed to give the manager the ability to do that rapidly," Bob Lucey, Chair of the Washoe County Board of Commissioners said. However, that is not the case now. Now we're into a management phase of this."
He says Washoe County still has challenges but not to the extent that it had. Exactly one year ago, Washoe County had an average of 369.1 new daily cases of COVID-19. Today, that average is down to 88.7.
"The numbers show that we have a problem that we're dealing with but we're not in an emergent where we were in 2020," Lucey said. "We have the vaccine, it's a different scenario and it's a different time now and we're going to start addressing it from that standpoint."
The decision does not affect the governor's directives or the emergency declarations in Reno and Sparks. It also does not change policy for schools or the health district.
"From the testing to the contact tracing, disease investigation work, the vaccination efforts are all supported now through the federal government," Kevin Dick, District Officer for Washoe County Health District said.
Dick says the board's decision could send residents the wrong message, though.
"We need to continue to step up as so many in our community have to be vaccinated," Dick said. "We need to continue to comply with the governor's mask mandate. We need to care about one another and try to protect each other."
"Nobody at the commission believes that COVID is not an issue that we need to address," Lucey said. "However, how we go about addressing is going to be a different way that we're going to do it here at Washoe County."
The board has the ability to reinstate the emergency declaration if needed. Lucey says it will include an expiration or sunset date. The board would also have the ability to extend it.
The health district is also making some big changes. It is still testing three days a week, but only for people who are symptomatic, recently traveled internationally or people who were contacted through disease investigations or contact tracing.
The county's drive-through vaccine POD will cease operations and people will go inside the clinic to get their shots. WCHD is also asking people to rely on hospitals, clinics and pharmacies for vaccinations.
The Nevada National Guard has been a constant at the testing and vaccine site since the beginning. Its last day at the site was Monday.
"We've made the decision to proceed without the guard into the future," Dick said. "The guard will be available if we do have a need."
Washoe County has recorded 70,000 positive cases of COVID-19 since March, 2020. 1,000 residents have died from the disease.
"It's extremely sad to have such a huge loss of life and this is what we feared back in December of 2019 when the virus was first appearing," Dick said.
Washoe County's positivity rate is down to 6.8 percent and its case rate is 117 per 100,000 residents. The county's case rate has to be below 100 per 100,000 to get out of the high risk category and into the substantial category.
The county leads the state in vaccination rate. 69.74 percent of eligible residents have at least one shot. 61.92 percent are fully vaccinated.