Open enrollment begins on Tuesday.

If you don't qualify for Medicare or Medicaid -- there are still options.

One is Nevada Health Link.

Nevada Health Link is also available for those who are self-employed, independent contractors, or gig workers.

The insurance exchange tells us they have expanded options this year - with 37 new health insurance plans added.

This brings the total of qualified health plans to more than 160.

Those who enroll by the end of December 31st can have insurance coverage effective January 1st, though folks have until January 15th to register.

Nevadans can find local assistance with an agent/broker by calling the customer service line at 1-800-547-2927 and inputting their zip code.

Starting November 1 through January 15, the call center will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, excluding holidays.

Nevada Health Link also has a “chat” feature on the website, connecting Nevadans directly to representatives from the call center.