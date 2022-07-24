Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is hosting a community resource event at the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry located at 500 E. Fourth Street in Reno on Monday.
“We are happy to be able to offer this community resource event to help our clients and community members connect directly with service providers in the areas of medical care, social services, career training, and much more,” said Lisa Ross, director of community outreach and engagement for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “We encourage people to come down to the Food Pantry and get the information they need and have their questions answered directly.”
On Monday, July 25 from 9 am to 12 pm, Catholic Charities is hosting a Medicaid Event.
This will be a one-stop shop for Medicaid sign-up, advice and assistance. Service providers include: the Nevada Division of Welfare, Anthem, Health Plan of Nevada, Molina, Silver Summit, and Liberty Dental.
For more information, visit the website at www.ccsnn.org