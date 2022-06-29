From June 23-24, a team comprised of the Regional Gang Unit, Regional Crime Suppression Unit, Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, Reno PD K9, and Juvenile Parole and Probation, conducted an operation throughout the jurisdictions of Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County.
Over the course of the two day operation, multiple arrests, seizures of firearms, seizures of controlled substances, and misdemeanor arrests and citations were issued.
The following enforcement statistics were completed during the operation:
- 11 arrests, including a felony warrant, a concealed weapons charge – firearm, armed robbery, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales.
- 11 misdemeanor/traffic citations and arrests
- 22 Field Interviews
- Two firearms seized
The Regional Gang Unit is comprised of officers and detectives from Reno PD, Sparks PD, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Washoe County School District PD and both Adult and Juvenile Parole and Probation.
(Reno Police Department)