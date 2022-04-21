Carson City Sheriff's Office Seek Vehicle Burglary Suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking information to identify a vehicle burglary suspect.
Around 12:30 a.m. on April 11, a vehicle burglary occurred in the 300 block of Bath Street. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and items were taken.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (775) 887-2008, Sergeant Craig Lowe at (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.
(Carson City Sheriff's Office)