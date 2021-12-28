The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division is asking for the publics help in identifying a subject involved in a petit larceny in Carson City.
The unidentified man was seen in the Winnie Lane area of Carson City taking packages from the porch of a residence on December 15, 2021.
There is no suspect at this time but a vehicle description was obtained.
The suspect drives an early 2018 to 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, white in color with an unknown license plate.
The Equinox was last seen travelling northbound on N. Carson St from Winnie Ln. at approximately 2:30 p.m. on December 15, 2021.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Patrol Division, Deputy Thomas McDonald (775) 887-2020 ext. 45529 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)