A 24-year-old man, found guilty of second-degree murder this week, will be sentenced in February.
A jury found Nicholas Silva guilty of fatally shooting an unidentified man he lived with on South Virginia Street early last year.
Police say Silva then robbed a nearby 7-Eleven store, before driving away from Reno.
Officers say they notified law enforcement in Humboldt County telling them he was headed their direction.
After a short pursuit along U.S. 95, the sheriff's office was able to take him into custody.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)