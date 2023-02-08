The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they seized two additional guns in related to a shooting investigation.
Deputies executed a search warrant at a home near Carmine Street and Dori Way Tuesday night.
Police say the people in the house cooperated with officers - no one was arrested.
The sheriff's office tells us the search warrant is related to the shooting involving teenagers in that same area about two weeks ago.
As of last week, a total of six people have been arrested in connection to the case.
FEBRUARY 1, 2023:
Authorities say they arrested three additional teens for their alleged involvement in a shooting in Carson City on January 24th.
Carson City Sheriff’s Detectives say with the assistance of the Special Enforcement Team, Gang Unit, School Resource Officers, and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office 18-year-olds Juan Antonio Mena and Miguel Antonio Vargas were arrested after executing a search warrant at a residence in Moundhouse.
Authorities say both teens face weapons-related charges in connection with last month's gang-related shooting. Both suspects are being held on $30,000 bail each.
Additionally, deputies say a 17-year-old male was also arrested on a felony warrant for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
The investigation is progressing, and additional arrests are expected. Deputies say all suspects were identified within 12 hours after the incident.
JANUARY 25, 2023:
Carson City Deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting near Carmine Street and Airport Road on Tuesday night.
Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area just after 7 p.m. - officers eventually found two people with gunshot wounds.
When deputies arrived at one of the scenes, at Sherman and Concord Lanes, they found a 16-year-old from Lyon County with a face wound. He was flown by Care Flight to Renown Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Deputies say a second 16-year-old was found shot in the legs on Carmine Street. He was treated and released from Renown. Following his release, he was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center on several charges including assault with a deadly weapon.
When deputies arrived at the Carmine Street location, they say they found two additional suspects who were possibly armed with handguns. Deputies identified two suspects as a 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old, both from Carson City.
Authorities also say they determined that about 17 shots had been fired and that several cars had been damaged by an another car that was later found at Sherman Lane and Concord Drive. Deputies say inside that car, they found multiple baggies of marijuana and mushrooms.
Early Wednesday morning, deputies say a Tactical Team made contact with a 17-year-old girl suspect and took her into custody. About two hours later, officers took a 15-year-old into custody.
Deputies say charges related to the final two suspects are pending.
Multiple agencies are working on this case and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 775-283-7856.