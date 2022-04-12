On the morning of Monday April 11, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office submitted a report to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office alleging that Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo committed a domestic battery on March 28, 2022.
According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, Commissioner Leo Blundo called 911 around 12:30 p.m. on the 28th, referenced a domestic dispute in progress and disconnected with a dispatcher.
Deputies responded and with investigation, revealed that a female alleged that Commissioner Blundo physically attacked her.
By law, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office is legal counsel to the Nye County Commission, so to avoid the appearance of any impropriety or conflicts of interest, this matter was referred to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office later Monday.
The Attorney General’s Office will determine whether to conduct additional investigation and whether to file criminal charges. All requests for information about the case may be directed to the Attorney General’s Office.
