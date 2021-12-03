One person was seriously injured in a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Reno earlier today.
The Reno Police Department, Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded at approximately 4:31P.M. to a vehicle versus motorcycle collision in the intersection of Oddie Blvd and Sutro Street.
As a result of the crash, the motorcycle burst into flames and witnesses pulled the rider to safety and away from the fire.
The rider of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle sustained no injury and remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.
Due to the severity of the crash the Reno Police Department, Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation.
The roadway was reopened with no lane restrictions at 8:15 P.M
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2141. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900,
The City of Reno Police assisted in this report.)