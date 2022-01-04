Based on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the community, the City of Reno is limiting in-person meetings to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Starting this week, the City is transitioning to hosting public meetings in a virtual environment whenever possible.
The community meeting on the Neon Line District scheduled for January 10 will be virtual only.
Reno City Council and Planning Commission meetings will still be in a hybrid format, allowing for in-person public comment. However, the majority of the City’s boards and commissions will be meeting virtually on a temporary basis.
Public comment will still be available for all virtual meetings.
The City of Reno will ensure all public meeting agendas clearly identify a virtual link and directions on how to participate.
COVID-19 numbers in Washoe County and statewide increased significantly this past week in terms of daily new cases which included The Washoe County Health District reporting 410 new cases on Friday, December 31, 2021 which was the most new cases reported in a single day since January 7, 2021.
The results of the University of Nevada, Reno’s most recent Truckee Meadows wastewater testing also showed a significant increase in occurrence of COVID-19, with Omicron being the predominant COVID-19 variant in Washoe County.
City of Reno facilities will remain open for business during their normal hours of operation, including Reno City Hall and Parks and Recreation programs. The State has continued mask requirements in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, in Washoe County and other counties listed as high or substantial transmission risk by the CDC.
Reno City Council meetings will still allow attendees to make public comment in person, but those who can participate virtually are encouraged to do so at this time.
Those wishing to submit public comment virtually can submit an online public comment form which can be found at Reno.Gov/PublicComment.
