The Reno Little Theater's latest production, "Baskerville," is a Sherlock Holmes mystery.
"It's an adaptation by Ken Ludwig, who is a great writer, a very funny writer," said Chad Sweet, Production Manager and Technical Director for the Reno Little Theater. "So this is a fun take on that murder mystery."
And to go with the play's canine theme, the theater is partnering with the Churchill Animal Protection Society, a small shelter in Fallon that's at capacity right now.
"We were down during the pandemic because they all wanted to adopt pets, and when they went back to work, now they all want to give them back," said Diane Peters with the Churchill Animal Protection Society. "So we have a surrender list for our dogs that is about seven deep."
The show has been a hit so far..
"People love it," Sweet said. "In fact, they love it so much we sold the run out and we've extended an extra weekend."
Which means a little more time to donate to help these animals in need. There's an area set up in the lobby that features the adoptable dogs.
"They can, if they want to, put something in our donation boxes," Peters said. "Our CAPS donation dog is sitting right there and he's very hungry."
It's the first time in a long time these seats have all been filled, night after night.
"It's a really nice combination of people wanting to get out, people loving being in that community space together again, and laughing and having a good time," Sweet said.
And with partnerships like this one, everyone benefits.
"It's a win-win, and we hope in the Spring when the Reno Little Theater does "Seussical," we'll profile our cats for the Cat in the Hat," Peters said.
"Baskerville" runs through February 19. Tickets are available at: https://www.renolittletheater.org/
Churchill Animal Protection Society: https://capsnevada.com/