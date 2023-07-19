The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball soared to $1-billion dollars, and Mega Millions isn't far behind at $720-million dollars.
As we see every time those numbers go up, Nevadans flock to the California border to take a shot at winning big.
There is a constant line of people at the lottery at Gold Ranch convenience store in Verdi, California. They are mostly Nevadans.
As 2 News has been reporting, the Nevada Legislature is trying to give the voters a chance to decide whether Nevada should have its own lottery.
Assemblyman Cameron C.H. Miller carried the joint resolution to amend the state constitution and end Nevada's prohibition on lotteries.
"California's ten highest lottery retail detailers surround the Nevada border and the two highest sales are right on the border of Nevada being at Primm and the other is at Gold Ranch which is about 45 minutes from this building. My point here is that Nevadans are already playing the lottery in a significant way, many of us are going to these borders putting lots of money into the good and worthy programs that support youth in other states," said (D-Las Vegas) Assemblyman Cameron C.H. Miller during his presentation of AJRF during April 27th Senate Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections.
Nevadans' consumption of lotto tickets in California translates to millions of Nevada dollars going to California's public education system.
Many Nevadans buying Powerball tickets say they'd like to see a ballot initiative for the voters to decide whether to bring the lotto to the Silver Sate.
"I think it's a great idea to have a lottery here," said Reno resident Rachel Rose.
In 2021-2022, California put more than $1-billion dollars from their state lotto to public education.
"Our schools need a lot of help and I know we're paying for California School right now because here's the tickets," said Reno resident Richard Meux.
"They need all the help they can get," said Carson City resident and father of public school teachers Paul Boga.
Not everyone is on board, one Powerball player from Sparks says keep it on the other side of the border.
"I personally don't think Nevada needs a lottery, my feeling having worked in casinos for 45 years that it would probably take away from people that are working in the casinos," said Sparks resident Dean McHenry.
The resolution to amend the constitution to give Nevada voters the ability to choose whether or not the state has a lottery will need to be passed a second time during the next Nevada Legislature in 2025, and then put to the voters on the ballot in 2026.
In the meantime, go buy a ticket and good luck!