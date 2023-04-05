This week's Someones 2 Know are the VC Silver Circuits. The Virginia City team, and their robot, recently won the Nevada state title - and are soon heading to the world championship.
The teenagers design, build, program, and operate robots for competition. We had a chance to catch up with a couple of team members and a coach at a recent fundraiser and demonstration.
They explained that First Tech Challenge is a fast-paced robotics competition that is held annually. This year, Virginia City's team, the VC Silver Circuits, are the best in Nevada.
"So, we qualified for the world championship,” smiles team co-captain Aidan Troksa, “And we're preparing for that".
Troska says they continually work on improving their creation; “This year we've spent, as a team, we've probably spent 2,000 hours on our robot".
Like many other robot enthusiasts, 17-year-old Aidan got interested in this branch of engineering when he was younger; "In fourth grade there was a Lego-robotics club that I joined".
It's similar story for the team's other co-captain, 15-year-old Elise Brown; "I started getting interested when I was about nine. My mom started a little kid robotics team called First Lego League.”
Parent, and the team’s technical coach, Eric Troska, says he’s impressed with the teenagers; "Three years ago they advanced to the first tech challenge, so they got rid of the Legos and now there's more motors and servos and 3-D printers..."
And way more brain power, he admits; "I can't even help these kids anymore. they have surpassed my ability to help them as a coach".
On this night Troska is helping raise funds to get the team to Texas for the world championship. That's something Elise is focused on, too - plus, she makes sure the team is participating in outreach events; "We go into our community and we present to our community the first program and we teach our community about first so they can get involved in STEM.”
Girls and women are underrepresented in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math. Elise says robots are a fun way to get started; "And I say just try it and it'll be super fun. I love this program!”
Aiden says young people shouldn't be intimated by the technical aspects; "A lot of your team members, like, if they're older, then they are better at some of that, so they can teach you".
After all, the experience can be life- changing, confides Aidan;
"I don’t know what, how I would be, without it. It's been amazing"
The team still needs to raise about $10,000 to get to the world championship next month (May 2023).
If you want to help put the VC Silver Circuits on the map as they represent Virginia City - and Nevada, you can give to their GoFundMe campaign
The links are posted here –
Team web page - https://www.vcsilvercircuits.com/
GoFundMe link - https://www.gofundme.com/f/Help-the-VC-Silver-Circuits-get-to-Worlds-2023?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined