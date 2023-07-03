As we have been reporting, the Washoe County Animal Shelter and local pet adoption agencies are struggling to make space for incoming dogs and cats.
On Monday, the City of Reno, Nevada Humane Society, Washoe County Regional Animal Services, and the Reno Fire Department partnered up to spread awareness of the crucial need.
As we know, the crisis is worsened during Fourth of July fireworks when pets get scared and run away.
The Nevada Humane Society and and Animal Control report they are running at about 90% capacity.
So on Monday the agencies came together to raise the alarm, and offer services that will keep animals from getting lost and being euthanized.
<naomi duerr / reno city council member:"we're having a special adoption event where all fees are waived, we're inviting people to bring down their animals and check for microchipping. We're also offering free tags through animal services, and a special beef cake calendar from our firefighters.">
with the fourth of july here- the humane society is offering free micro-chipping and tagging.
<jerleen bryant:"fourth of july is the number 1 time of year that nationally thousands of animals break out of their yards, get scared from the fireworks, and go missing">
runaway pets only add to the overburdened shelter system.
<shyanne schull:"if an animal comes in with id whether it's a microchip or an external id or any kind of identification on their collar, it's a tool in efficiency in really getting the pets reunited.">
reno fire ramps up this time of year responding to all kinds of emergencies...So they're doing anything to reduce the number of calls.
<dave cochran/reno fire chief:"the fireworks can freighten animals, give them a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress, and the animals will often run away. And, that's why we're here to support the event today." >
the humane society also offers a foster program, which greatly relieves the system.
<sierra sanchez/reno resident:"so I wanted to help foster animals because I have two of my own, so I don't know if I can truly adopt but fostering I can help until the find a home, or forever home anways, so they don't have to stay in cages or be euthanized or any of that stuff.">
the nevada humane society and animal services reminds people to update the addresses on their pets microchips and tags if they have moved.