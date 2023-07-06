It’s been a not so normal year in terms of weather, but the current forecast is very summer like with temperatures in the 90’s. Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend, with upper 90’s possible by the later half of the week. A broad area of high pressure is in place, with the center of it just to our east, and a weak low to our west. This allows for southwesterly flow over the Truckee Meadows, keeping our air dry and skies clear. As the ridge builds temperatures will warm.
June was cooler than average with only one day in the 90’s in Reno, and that was the last day. According to climate, Reno usually sees ten 90 degrees days during the month of June, but not this year. More moisture, rain, and cloud cover kept temperatures from warming. Just over six tenths of an inch of precipitation fell at the airport last month, but keep in mind some spots in town got more and others got less. Thunderstorms leads to hit and miss rain totals. Normal is just over four tenths.
The last few years have been pretty hot in Northern Nevada, with lots of 90’s and triple digits. The heat last year went all the way through much of September. We saw fourteen triple digit days in Reno last summer, and eight more during the month of September. It happened 22 times from June through August in 2021, in Reno.
Long term models are hinting at more heat building in next week, thanks to an area of high pressure. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s at Lake Tahoe through this weekend, and lower to mid 80’s much of next week. Stay cool and stay hydrated.