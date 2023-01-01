“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said Sunday.
At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno.
Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.
Renner was the only involved party in the incident.
A spokesperson for Renner confirmed to CBS that Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.