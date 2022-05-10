Nevada Health Centers’ School-based Health Center, located at 618 W. Musser Street will be offering COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations to adults and children during a walk-in clinic on Wednesday, May 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment of a minor receiving the vaccines.
Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses as well as boosters will be available to eligible individuals aged 5 years and above. There is no out of pocket expense for COVID-19 vaccines.
Flu vaccinations will also be offered to those 6 months and older.
No appointment is necessary, but if you have insurance, Medicare or Medicaid coverage, you're asked to bring a copy of your insurance card.
(Nevada Health Centers assisted with this report.)