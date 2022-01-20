The first case of COVID-19 was detected in the United States, two year ago. It eventually made its way to Washoe County, less than two months later.
A lot has changed since then, from new variants to vaccines.
Washoe County's first big wave started in November, 2020. By late December, the death toll rose to about eight per day. That was right as the vaccine was rolling out, so very few people even had their first shot.
Delta surged in September, 2021. During the worst of it, around five people were dying each day in Washoe County. That brings us to the Omicron surge.
Despite a record number of cases during the Omicron surge, the death rate is just .75 of people in the month of January. That could still rise because deaths typically lag behind infections.
The Omicron surge is having an impact on the state's hospitals, with some reaching capacity and putting a strain on medical staff. Statewide, there are 1,941 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations. 165 of them are in Washoe County.
"Nurses are getting burned out," Gov. Steve Sisolak, D-Nevada said. "These folks are all getting burned out."
Sisolak is hoping that nursing students can help alleviate some of that strain and possibly allow more staffed beds to be available.
"We're working with the nurses, the colleges, the nursing programs to try to get those students into the hospitals and the settings quicker and use the skills that they've learned," Sisolak said.
Washoe County is reporting another 1,110 daily new cases. That brings the seven-day average to 1,005. Overall, there are 16,271 active cases, countywide.
"These are incredibly high numbers that are being reported," Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District Offer said.
Experts say the relatively low number of hospitalizations and deaths compared to cases is because 63 percent of Washoe County residents are vaccinated, with 37 percent of those receiving a booster. They says Omicron is also less severe than previous variants.
"Just because we say that their illness is more mild, it does not mean that the illness is mild," Dr. John Hess, Pinnacle Medical Group said. "It's really less severe and it's really less severe because of that underlying immunity."
Clark County continues to see a decline in its case count. It had an average of 4,528 new infections per day on January 10. By January 20, that had dropped to 689.9 Wastewater samples in southern Nevada also show a decrease in Omicron spread. That is helping to bring down the statewide numbers, as well. Daily new cases dropped from 5,498 to 4,411 between January 15 and January 18. It is not clear if Clark County is past its peak or if cases will trend back up. Washoe County's cases are not showing signs of slowing down.
"It's hard to compare place-to-place but it does seem that most places reach a pretty steep peak very quickly," Dr. Nancy Diao, Division Director of Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness said. "It lasts about a week-and-a-half to two weeks and then it's a pretty quick drop."
The governor says he does not have any plans to increase mitigation efforts in order to keep Nevada's economy moving forward. Tens of millions of travelers visit Nevada every year, so he says it is up to everyone to take precautions.
"We all have a responsibility to our fellow human beings, as far as I'm concerned and yes, we do whatever we can," Sisolak said. "We offer vaccines. You don't have to be a resident here to get a vaccine and we've vaccinated a lot of out-of-state people in Nevada. We test out-of-state people if they're here."
Every county in the state is in the high transmission range, meaning mask requirements are in place in indoor public places. Health officials are encouraging people to upgrade their masks. Instead of using cloth, it is better to use KN95 or N95 masks. They say combining that with social distancing and hygiene will help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable populations.
"This all comes down to our personal behaviors in how we can impact the number of cases that we have occurring," Dick said.