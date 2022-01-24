With the most recent COVID-19 surge, people are wanting to deep clean and disinfect more often than they typically would. With the surge, we see people getting sick, and sometimes we can't prevent that from happening no matter how clean we are. But keeping up good hygienic habits before, during and after you're sick can help the most.
With the pandemic as a whole, officials are saying an assortment of new cleaning products have been emerging. But knowing the right way to disinfect and clean a space is crucial to ridding your house of germs.
T.J. Elliott, the President of the Inland Supply Company tells us "It's important to disinfect surfaces... hand hygiene is really critical. Cleaning and disinfecting should really be a part of our daily lives."
He says, cleaning and disinfecting is the new world we all find ourselves living in, and should be something we practice regularly, especially if we're sick.
Elliott says "Cleaning is very important...during, while your sick and afterwards as well. Surfaces can become re-contaminated, so it's important to keep cleaning and disinfecting."
Officials say it's important to clean surfaces before they're disinfected, but some products can do both.
Elliott mentions "Disinfecting wipes are a real popular item right now, they're easy, super convenient, you pull them out of a canister and wipe down a surface quickly."
According to the CDC's website linked in this article, you want to make sure you:
- Regularly clean surfaces in your home, or after you have visitors.
- Make sure you focus on cleaning the surfaces you touch the most such as:
- Doorknobs
- Tables
- Handles
- Light switches
- Counter tops
- Clean surfaces if they are visibly dirty, as needed or more often if you're likely to get sick from COVID-19.
- Make sure the product you're using is the correct one for the job, while also following the instructions on the label.
Additionally if you're looking for a COVID-19 test, you can also find them at the Inland Supply Company on Mill Street.