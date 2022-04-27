Nevada's annual county health rankings are in. They measure health outcomes which include length and quality of life. Those are driven by health factors like behavior, clinical care, social, economic and environmental factors that can affect long-term health.
"They allow us to kind of take stock of what community health and well-being looks like from year to year in the state of Nevada," Dr. John Packham, Associate Dean and the UNR School of Medicine said.
Douglas County is number one on the health outcomes list, with Washoe County in second. Storey, Pershing, Elko and Clark Counties round out the top six. Esmeralda County is not included because most of the data is incomplete. Many different factors go into the rankings.
"The neighborhoods we live in, the housing and the stability of that housing, the education we receive, the jobs that we have," Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District Officer said. "Our access to health care is an important piece but it's really a small piece in that overall equation."
Drugs, alcohol and tobacco use can affect life expectancy and quality of life. Smoking is on the decline throughout Nevada's counties but obesity is rising.
"The good thing is we don't have to reinvent the wheel," Packham said. "We know what works to address smoking, to address obesity and other issues that impact health."
"Things are getting better as far as COVID-19," Dick said. "I think it's an opportunity for people to get off the couch, get active, eat better and live a healthier life."
Premature deaths are rising and life expectancy is dropping in every county. COVID-19 is one of the biggest factors for those categories.
"Clearly, the pandemic had that impact but for most of my lifetime, we've seen those life expectancy numbers go up and so it's a real historical aberration," Packham said.
The rankings show the connection between wealth and health. Douglas County generally tops the list of states for those measures.
"Income, livable wages, community members that are employed and so forth, lower levels of childhood poverty," Packham said.
The rankings also look at socioeconomics, race and ethnicity, livable wages and the gender pay gap because of how they impact overall health.
"It's important that we be recognizing the structural inequities that we have in our system and are working to try to bring everybody up," Dick said.
"If you're spending 25 or 30 percent of your income on childcare, another 30 or 35 percent on rent, that doesn't leave a lot for other things," Packham said.
Washoe County's ranked fifth in 2010, so it is making improvements in many areas. He would like to see better improvement in affordable housing.
"I know that's a focus for our region," Dick said. "We need to do more and better to provide more stable housing."
The rankings are among Nevada's counties and not on a national level. Dick says Nevada is at a disadvantage because it does not have the resources that other states do.
"We're 50th in the nation for state funding support for public health and we have lots of work for improvement ahead of us," Dick said.
2022 Nevada Rankings: Health Outcome
1. Douglas
2. Washoe
3. Storey
4. Pershing
5. Elko
6. Clark
7. Lincoln
8. White Pine
9. Eureka
10. Lyon
11. Carson City
12. Humboldt
13. Churchill
14. Nye
15. Lander
16. Mineral
Not ranked: Esmeralda
2022 Nevada Rankings: Health Factors
1. Storey
2. Douglas
3. Eureka
4. Washoe
5. Carson City
6. White Pine
7. Lincoln
8. Churchill
9. Elko
10. Lander
11. Humboldt
12. Lyon
13. Pershing
14. Clark
15. Mineral
16. Nye
Not ranked: Esmeralda