The Washoe County Health District's COVID-19 testing location is expanding its hours, thanks to some additional help. The state is deploying the Nevada National Guard to assist with the high number of testing in our community.
"We're shooting to test between 700 and 800 people per day, depending on the staffing that we're able to get from volunteers, our staff and the National Guard to support the operation," Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District Officer said.
The addition of the national guard will allow the site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center to operate in the mornings, afternoons and on Saturdays.
"It is very nice to have the National Guard back present and that we'll be able to utilize them in all of our non-medical positions to increase our testing capacity," Gayle Erickson, Program Coordinator for Washoe County Health District said.
Washoe County has 21,726 active cases of COVID-19. It is still averaging 1,053.4 daily new cases over the past seven days but the numbers have been dropping since Friday. The numbers are still very high.
"That is over double the record peak that we had back in November of 2020," Dick said.
The latest report shows 690 new cases in one day. That is much lower than the record of 1,694 set last Thursday but it is still much higher than the numbers we saw as recently as November and December.
"It took about 20 days worth of cases to get to that number of cases that we reported in one day on January 20th," Dick said.
The average daily new cases have dropped over the last five days but that does not necessarily mean that they have peaked. Clark County's new cases have been declining since January 10. Washoe County tends to trail southern Nevada by a couple of weeks.
"If we haven't reached our peak, we shouldn't be too far along out before we reach our peak," Dr. Nancy Diao, Division Director of Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness at WCHD said. "Based on most modeling, looking at different areas, different jurisdictions, that usually with Omicron, you're about three to five weeks since the start of your surge and then you start to crest."
The Nevada Hospital Association says 87 percent of Washoe County's staffed hospital beds are occupied. There are 207 COVID-19 patients in the hospitals. That number is expected to rise despite Omicron being less severe than previous variants.
"Since we have such huge numbers of cases occurring, we still end up with higher numbers of cases that need to be hospitalized," Dick said.
Approximately one Washoe County resident is dying from COVID-19 every day in January. Dick says that could increase in the coming weeks.
"We expect that as those severe cases are increasing and people are hospitalized that we will have increasing deaths occurring," Dick said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Washoe County's test positivity rate is 42.62 percent. That compares to the Nevada Health Response dashboard that shows a 29.1 percent positivity rate. Dick says the CDC's numbers are more current than the state's, which have a two-week average and a seven-day lag. That means that those numbers are one week old.
"The seven-day number the CDC uses is a more recent seven-day period, so that 42 percent positivity is more accurately reflective of what we're experiencing now," Dick said.
The state has three different therapeutics for COVID-19 patients. Sotrovimab is an intravenous treatment. PAXLOVID and Molnupiravir are pills. Dick says each has less than 1,000 courses of treatment, statewide, so the limited supply is set aside for those at the highest risk if they contract the virus. Those include elderly, people with compromised immune systems and those with underlying health conditions.
"If people are in these high-risk categories, we encourage you to speak with your provider about treatment options that may be available for you," Dick said.
Dick says the state is already getting an increase of the IV treatment. He hopes that there will be an increase in the pills, in the near future.