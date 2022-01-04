Nevada is seeing a fast increase of COVID-19 cases, more than doubling since Christmas. On December 26, the state had a 14-day moving average of 941 new daily cases. On January 3, that grew to 1,997 cases. The scale is similar in Washoe County. Its seven-day moving average was 97.4 on December 26. The number ballooned to 244.1 by January 3.
"It's alarming because case numbers correlate with serious illness and correlate also with death," Dr. Mark Pandori, Director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory said. "Of course, there's going to be pain and suffering associated with an increased number of cases with this virus."
The NSPHL sequences 5-10 percent of the state's positive samples. Pandori says the results are representative of the entire state. In the last five days, more than 58 percent of those are the Omicron variant, more than 39 percent are the Delta variant and 3.5 percent are other variants. Omicron could become the dominant variant, if it has not already.
"It's creeping up but Delta still holds a very firm foothold," Pandori said. "There's still a few other circulating variants but of course, you would always expect to see that because there's people who travel from different parts of the world and in other parts of the world, there are variants that we haven't seen in Nevada."
Studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Omicron spread three times faster than Delta. One reason why it could spread faster is because it is more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or already had the disease.
"You might have less-severe illness but that might be countered with the fact that there will be such a larger number of potential hosts and infections," Pandori said.
Omicron is hitting Nevada later than other states. The country's Omicron peak is expected in mid-January, so the Silver State's peak could come a little bit later.
"I would think by the end of February though, everybody will have experienced Omicron and we'll be off to our next Greek letter as far as this virus goes," Pandori said.
The rise in cases correlates with more people getting tested. Some are opting for the at-home rapid test. Those are not as sensitive as laboratory tests.
"To be positive on a rapid test, you've got to have a pretty substantial viral load," Pandori said. "That means that that swab has to touch a lot more virus for that test to be positive."
Since over-the-counter tests are not recorded like lab tests, they may not be counted in the overall numbers. The CDC says if your at-home test is positive, you should isolate yourself from others and contact your doctor.