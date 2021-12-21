Scientists are still learning about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Experts say it is reasonable to assume that it will spread in Nevada, based on data from other countries and states.
"We've seen an increase, already," Dr. Mark Pandori, Director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory said. "We went from one case in southern Nevada to, now we're up to five in just a few days."
While Omicron could transmit faster than Delta, it is still unknown if it is as severe.
"What we do know is that people who have gotten Omicron have died and people who have gotten Omicron have gone to the hospital but we also hear that a lot of people who have Omicron don't feel nearly as sick as, let's say even something like the flu," Pandori said.
NSPHL analyzes hundreds of positive samples of COVID-19, every day. It does not just detect the virus but it sequences it to find out the genetics or variant.
"Sequencing is how you determine variants and the last couple of days of last week, we've gotten up to 700 or 800 a day," Pandori said.
Experts say Omicron transmits very quickly. When someone is infected with a virus, it creates a period of time when other viruses cannot infect them. That is why Omicron could overtake Delta as the dominant variant.
"Although, we don't think much about these viruses as animals, they do actually compete with one another for what we call hosts. That's us," Pandori said. "In a sense, these viruses are in a race with one another for hosts and whoever gets to the host first, wins. Omicron is a real Thoroughbred in that regard."
The goal is to slow that Thoroughbred down. Pandori says the vaccines could do that. Even if vaccinated people catch the virus, there is a shorter window for them to infect others.
"The only way to slow that down is to really keep adhering to the public health mechanics of social distancing, mask-wearing and vaccination," Pandori said.
The Omicron variant could be more resistant to the vaccines than previous variants but he says it is still important for people to get the shot.
"What the vaccine is doing is it's preventing severe illness and death," Pandori said. "It's not necessarily, in this case, going to prevent infection, as well."
He says COVID-19 mutates slower than many other viruses. The problem is that so many people have contracted the disease that it gives the virus more opportunities to change.
"It's kind of like if you were trying to roll double sixes at a craps table, three times in a row, you probably wouldn't do it that night but if you had a million craps tables, someone's going to do it," Pandori said. "If we can minimize he amount that it replicates through vaccination, we can minimize this trip through the Greek alphabet and try to slow this whole problem down that way."
Pandori says that if the virus continues to mutate and becomes resistant to the mRNA vaccines, it is easy to make changes to target a specific variant. He says that could help keep pace with the virus or even get ahead of it.