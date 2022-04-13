More people died in 2021 than in any year in United States history. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 3.46 million Americans died, last year. COVID-19 was a major factor. 415,000 Americans died of COVID-related illnesses. That compares to 351,000 COVID deaths in 2020.
"Unfortunately, with 2021, that was a year where we did have vaccines available for people and because of misinformation and disinformation, we've had a lot of people that have been reluctant to get vaccinated," Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District Officer said.
Life expectancy dropped by five to six months. That puts it back to where it was 20 years ago.
"I'm hopeful that we're going to see those numbers turn around though, now as we have had more people get vaccinated and we have some very effective treatments available," Dick said.
Deaths rose for things like cancer, liver disease and other diseases. It is estimated that 105,000 people died of drug overdoses. That is up from 93,000 in 2020. The number of teen deaths is particularly on the rise.
"If people are using drugs that they're purchasing off the street, they don't know what's in them and often times, they can be very deadly," Dick said.
Locally, COVID-19 community levels are in the low category. On average, 16 residents are testing positive for the virus each day. Wastewater samples back up the low numbers. 61 percent of Washoe County residents are fully vaccinated.
"I think that's helping us as well as the people who have acquired some immunity," Dick said. "Particularly with the Omicron surge, recently."
The CDC says 86 percent of the country's COVID cases are of the BA.2 subvariant. Dick says Washoe County has confirmed five cases of it but that the low number is partly because the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory is having problems with its sequencing equipment.
"We believe that at this point, BA.2 is probably the most likely predominant variant in Washoe County," Dick said. "It's become predominant in Clark County and in the surrounding areas, so we expect that when we do have that equipment up and running, that will be confirmed."
Some U.S. cities like Philadelphia are bringing back pandemic mitigation efforts, including mask mandates. The district health officer says it would take a big surge for that to happen in Washoe County.
"I think what we would be doing, probably, is making recommendations to the public if we see an increase that would warrant really pushing for people to be really wearing masks in indoor settings," Dick said.
Dick says overall cases are probably under-reported because more people are taking at-home tests and others have such mild symptoms. That is why the WCHD is monitoring hospitalizations. Those remain low, with a seven-day average of 10 in Washoe County hospitals.
"While there may be many more cases than we're seeing with our numbers right now, they're not severe cases that are occurring if people aren't ending up at the hospital," Dick said.
Sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise in Nevada, including syphilis and chlamydia. Dick says the pandemic has caused a lot of issues, and it is partly to blame for the rise in STDs.
"I do believe that because of the pandemic, people have been reluctant to seek health care," Dick said.
The CDC says Nevada ranked #1 for syphilis and #4 for congenital syphilis in 2020. Congenital syphilis is passed from a mother to her baby while it is in the womb.
"These babies can be born with damage to the brain, nerves, eyes, heart, blood vessels, liver, bones and joints," Dick said.
Dick is encouraging sexually active people to get screened and treated for STDs. The WCHD offers "Walk-in Wednesdays" from 2:00-5:00 for free STD services.