March 30 UPDATE:
We've learned that Renown is planning to terminate its contract with NAPA, effective Thursday, March 31.
The contract dispute between Renown, its anesthesiologists and the company that manages the doctors has been working its way through the court system since January.
Renown's decision would leave more than two-thirds of our region's working anesthesiologists unable to work due to noncompete clauses in their contracts. According to their lawyer though, those doctors are planning to show up for work anyway, creating a potential violation with their managing company, NAPA.
Renown released this statement Wednesday:
"In order to ensure safe, high quality and effective anesthesia coverage for our patients and community, Renown leaders and medical staff members are taking all actions necessary, including legal proceedings, which continue, to make certain the availability of anesthesia care, avoid any disruption in surgical care and preserve Renown’s role as the primary source of inpatient care, including surgeries, in northern Nevada.
Renown’s anesthesia contract with North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) ends on March 31, 2022. Although legal proceedings with NAPA have not been resolved, in an effort to assure coverage for our patients, Renown has made the decision to hire, effective April 1, anesthesiologists who have resigned from NAPA. In addition to the former NAPA anesthesiologists who will continue to serve the community through providing anesthesia services at Renown locations, Renown is making arrangements with other anesthesia service providers to ensure there is no disruption to care in the communities we serve."
Since the court has not weighed in on the issue yet, this could open up some new lawsuits. We have reached out to all other parties involved, and will bring you any further details as we get them.
UPDATE:
Renown has released the following statement regarding the end of a contract with their anesthesiologists:
“Renown has provided an extension while the parties work to resolve the matter. Local physicians continue to provide anesthesia care to patients. There have been no interruptions in service, nor do we anticipate any, due to this issue. We continue to negotiate in good faith with NAPA and will provide an update once this issue is resolved.” -Renown Spokesperson
The managing company of the anesthesiologists, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) had an exclusive contract to staff Renown's surgeries with anesthesiologists, but in October, Renown gave notice that it was terminating that contract, effective January 27th.
Without a new contract (or extension) in place, or intervention by the courts, that would leave 54 NAPA anesthesiologists unable to practice in the Reno area, due to non-compete clauses in their contracts.
In two days, the Northern Nevada community could lose approximately two thirds of its working anesthesiologists.
There's a complicated legal battle going on between a group of doctors, their managing company, and Renown. And if it's not resolved-- or at least delayed-- by January 27th, we could be facing a massive shortage in doctors needed for life-saving surgeries.
There are three players at the center of the issue:
The doctors-- 54 anesthesiologists, or roughly two thirds of the total number in that specialty-- in the Reno area.
Then there's their managing company, North American Partners in Anesthesia-- or NAPA, which manages the local doctors under a subsidiary called Pickert.
Finally, there's Renown Regional Medical Center.
All three are part of an ongoing lawsuit that was filed at the end of November.
Napa/Pickert has an exclusive contract to staff Renown's surgeries with anesthesiologists, but in October, Renown gave notice that it was terminating that contract, saying that NAPA/Pickert had failed to staff enough doctors, in violation of their agreement. That termination would take effect in 90 days, on January 27th, 2022.
That left the doctors in an impossible position: unable to work for Renown, but due to non-compete clauses in their contracts, not allowed to work anywhere else in this area either.
So, in November, those doctors filed a lawsuit against their employer, NAPA/Pickert, and asked for the courts to release them from their non-competes, to allow them to work elsewhere locally.
A month later, NAPA/Pickert filed their own request-- asking the courts to stop Renown from terminating the contract.
So far, the courts have not decided on either request. And if nothing changes by Thursday, and Renown's contract with NAPA/Pickert is allowed to end, those doctors will not legally be allowed to work within 25 to 30 miles of any Renown hospital, meaning any hospital in the Reno/Sparks/Carson City area.
The doctors say in their court filings that NAPA's management practices have driven away many of their employees, causing the shortage in surgical staffing at Renown. NAPA denies it, saying they have staffed every surgery that Renown requested. The hospital claims that in the last six months, Renown's operating rooms have run at historic lows due to NAPA/Pickert's inability to provide necessary anesthesiologists.
The hospital says it is within its rights to terminate the contract. NAPA/Pickert says the termination is legally invalid, and denies the claims, saying Renown never gave them a chance to correct any issue. NAPA/Pickert also accuses the doctors of colluding with the hospital to cut NAPA/Pickert out of the market.
It's a legal mess that's now up to the courts to untangle. Unfortunately, the courts aren't planning to weigh in before the clock runs out. That opens the community up to what could be a major health crisis.
Dr. Jay Morgan, past president of the Washoe County Medical Society, agreed to give his perspective.
"If we can't take care of people who are having strokes or head bleeds or heart attacks or need a bypass because we don't have anesthesiology, that just can't happen," he said.
Morgan added that with so few anesthesiologists left to staff operating rooms, more people would have to be transferred out of the area.
"Sometimes time is critical," Morgan said, "and if we don't take care of people in that critical period of time, then they could die, or they could have a bad result."
That's amid a pandemic, when hospital staffs are already stretched thin, and there's more of a premium on healthcare than ever.
The next court hearing isn't scheduled until February 28th, a full month past when Renown's contract is set to terminate. If the contract ends and the non-compete clauses are allowed to stand, those doctors wouldn't be legally allowed to practice in our area for two years. There is the possibility that Renown will choose not to terminate, or will grant an extension before the courts weigh in, but so far the hospital has not confirmed any move to do that.
All three parties in the lawsuit declined an interview, but did provide written statements:
Joint statement from Renown and NAPA/Pickert:
“Renown Health and NAPA are working to improve healthcare in Nevada and will continue to put the needs of patients first, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted surgical care for our community, including trauma and other surgeries, which naturally require anesthesia. Renown and NAPA continue to negotiate in good faith for ongoing coverage by local physicians and to ensure the consistent availability of anesthesia care supporting Renown’s role as the primary provider of inpatient care, including surgeries, for those living in northern Nevada and the broader region.
Renown does not anticipate having to cancel, reschedule or delay any surgeries due to this issue. Our goal, in continued discussions and collaboration with our NAPA colleagues, is to ensure seamless and uninterrupted surgical care for our community, including trauma and other surgeries, which naturally require anesthesia.”
Renown and NAPA Spokespeople
Statement from anesthesiologists:
The anesthesiologists who filed this lawsuit cannot thank the public enough for its interest in this important issue. We filed this lawsuit after Renown issued a notice to our employer (North American Partners in Anesthesia, operating in Nevada as Pickert Medical Group) stating that the contract between Renown and NAPA/Pickert would be ending as of January 27, 2022. Since NAPA/Pickert is the exclusive anesthesiology provider at Renown, the end of this contract could have devastating consequences to our local community.
Renown is the region’s only trauma center, and it is the hospital that many go to when other options are exhausted. When the Renown/Pickert relationship comes to an end, the more than 50 of us cannot simply continue providing anesthesia services at Renown (as our practice has done since 1949). That is because our employment agreements include non-competes that, if enforced, would keep us all from continuing to provide services across Northern Nevada (not just at Renown). As physicians who have dedicated our lives to helping others, we could not sit idly by and risk the shutdown of anesthesia – and therefore patient access to surgical and other critical services – at such an important facility like Renown. We also could not envision an outcome where the more than 50 doctors (which represent approximately two-thirds of Northern Nevada’s resident anesthesiologists) would be forced to step out of Northern Nevada operating rooms for the next two years (the duration of our non-competes). Therefore, we asked the Court to rule that our non-competes are unenforceable.
When we filed this lawsuit back in November, we hoped for a quick resolution. Over the last two months, we have fought tirelessly to maintain Renown’s surgical capabilities. That fight has taken many forms, not just in the context of this lawsuit. Outside of this lawsuit, we have personally sacrificed to ensure that critical surgical cases receive timely treatment. When our vacant anesthesiology positions approached 25% (2.5 times the national average), we sacrificed by working around the clock, all while enduring the utter exhaustion that COVID-19 has brought to the entire medical community. We did this because we knew that even before Renown announced the termination of its relationship with NAPA/Pickert, our local community faced a critical shortage of anesthesiologists. To us, turning away patients with acute medical needs – when we had the power to avoid that – simply was not an option. So, we worked around the clock – far beyond what our contracts require – to put the interests of the community above our own. We are now fatigued, but remain committed to serving our patients who require surgical care.
We hope that the community understands what the lawsuit is about, and what it is not about. We have not asked the court for money. We simply asked that the Court rule that the community’s need for continued anesthesia services outweighs any reason that Pickert might have to enforce the very broadly worded and highly restrictive non-competes. In larger communities, there are large pools of physicians who can fill in the vacancies, but in Northern Nevada, enforcing more than 50 non-competes eliminates the majority of the anesthesia workforce. In turn, this could severely limit access to surgical and procedural care.
Renown has unequivocally stated that its relationship with NAPA/Pickert will end. Once it does, two-thirds of this community’s anesthesiologists (i.e., us) must either obtain relief from the Court or leave this community without the community having another 50 anesthesiologists to take our place. If we are forced to leave, our non-competes prevent us from returning for two years. We continue to search for solutions, both in and outside of this lawsuit, to prevent this from occurring.
We love this community and call it our home. The majority of our doctors have never practiced anywhere else. Our friends and families are here. Most importantly, we have dedicated our entire professional lives to caring for the people in Northern Nevada. We again thank for the community for its interest and support.