The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been dropping for a few weeks. Washoe County had 155 COVID-positive patients on January 24. Today, that number is down to 97.
"They are staying here for a shorter amount of time," Andrea Palosaari, Registered Nurse at Renown Regional Medical Center said. "We have less intubated patients, I feel like on the cardiac ICU side."
Renown has more than 40 COVID patients, including seven in its ICUs. Last month, there were more than 80 patients in the hospital for COVID-19.
"Last month, we had just a lot of COVID patients, just a lot of overflow," Palosaari said. "Staffing levels were low because of this. We had just a lot of sick patients."
The staffing levels are back up. Health care workers who missed work because of the coronavirus and other illnesses are back at work. The lower case counts and hospitalizations are welcome news for staff.
"It's fantastic," Dr. Richard Maier, Intensivist at Renown Regional Medical Center said. "I think overall, the morale in our staff has gone up substantially over the last month. Particularly, as we see the number of cases drop in Washoe County and nationwide."
March 5 will mark two years since our first local case of COVID-19. Many of Renown's health care workers have been there through it all. Palosaari has worked for the hospital for more than three years, so most of her time there has been during the pandemic.
"It was really scary for awhile, here," Palosaari said. "Especially, before the vaccines but it's just been kind of that up-and-down. We thought it went away and then Omicron came back."
"We have been dragged through a huge pandemic and be kind to our health care workers," Maier said. "We're trying to do the best we can and we will continue to do the best we can."
Omicron is proving to be less deadly than previous variants but people are still dying from the disease. Washoe County is reporting 100 COVID-related deaths in 2022.
"The likelihood of mortality with this current wave, we have noticed is lower than with our prior waves in Delta, Alpha, etc.," Maier said. "However, we are still seeing deaths from Omicron."
"People are still dying out there and I would also just encourage everyone to continue to get vaccinated, make sure you have all three doses," Palosaari said.
Maier says doctors have learned a lot about the virus since the pandemic began, including better ways to treat the disease. New medicines help prevent the disease from getting worse but he says the vaccines are still the best preventative measure.
The trends are going in the right direction. Washoe County is reporting its lowest daily case count since the day after Christmas with 36 positive tests. Fewer cases mean fewer hospitalizations.
"It's kind of nice to see that decline of COVID and we have a lot less COVID patients here, which kind of opens up space for us to take care of those other patients, so it's really nice to see our community become a little bit healthier," Palisaari said.
People who need medical care are encouraged to visit a doctor or hospital. Even during the pandemic.
"Don't delay your care for fear of COVID," Maier said. "We use protection when taking care of COVID patients and we will continue to protect you."
Maier says he has had several patients who got vaccinated against COVID-19 after they recovered and left the hospital. 64.55 percent of Washoe County's eligible population is fully vaccinated.