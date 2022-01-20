For nearly two years now, it seems every cough, sniffle and headache provokes fear of COVID-19. But there are still other viruses making their rounds. When is a cold just a cold?
When the seasons change, people can get sick and catch illnesses like the common cold. Some people are saying, because of the pandemic, they would rather assume they had COVID than accidentally expose others by assuming they have a common cold or flu.
Health officials from the Washoe Count Health District say if you have symptoms but are unsure if you have Coronavirus, you should get tested. If you cannot, they say you should presume you are COVID positive.
Kevin Dick, a Washoe County Health District Officer tells people to "Take the appropriate measures of isolating to prevent the COVID transmission to others."
Paul Kurashewich, a Chemical Engineering Major at UNR says "I was a little bit more cautious about it at the time because of COVID and what's going around."
But common cold symptoms can be similar to those of COVID-19. While some might assume they have COVID automatically, others treat their cold as it is.
Kurashewich explains his experience with his own common cold "I just thought it was a cold at first, and I'm just going to take care of it and if I start feeling bad or crumby I'll take it more seriously."
Dr. John Hess with Pinnacle Medical Group says, with the respiratory viruses we're seeing this time of year, it's more complicated also having COVID around.
Dr. Hess adds "Unfortunately people can be co-infected, you can have 2 at the same time, and when that happens you're even sicker than you would be if you had only 1 illness."
People say seasonal illness, due to changes in the weather, isn't new. That could be what's making you feel sick.
Kurashewich mentions "A lot of people have stuff that is related to season changes, stuff like allergies and what not."
The Health District says it's hard to estimate how many people around you have COVID-19, and with Omicron, it's a huge spread. So it's better to be aware if you're in a room with a bunch of people you don't know.
Dr. Nancy Diao, the Division Director of Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness at the Washoe County Health District tells us "The best advice, not knowing the true percentage of those sitting around you that could be a positive case, you should take precautions with you masking and vaccinations to protect yourself."