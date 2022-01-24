January has had an unusually high number of absences as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges in the Washoe County. The pandemic is causing students and staff to miss school because of positive tests, as well as others who live in the same house.
"We're seeing families where one student gets sick and then all their other students have to stay at home and those household contacts really take kids out of school for a long time," Leslie Allfree, Health Services Trainer for Washoe County School District said.
An average of 16.3 percent of WCSD students miss school every day through the first three weeks of January. The highest rate came on January 14. That is when 408 staff missed work and 15,145 children missed school. That amounts to 24.2 percent of the entire student population. 11.9 percent were related to positive COVID tests or exposures. Approximately five percent would miss school during a typical day before the pandemic.
Guidelines require students to isolate for five days before they can return to school. Siblings or other household members have to take 10 days off if they are not vaccinated. That is because they might be positive but it could take an additional five days for the virus to incubate before symptoms arrive. Allfree says the vaccine can help to keep kids in school.
"If you experience a minor illness, you can stay home for those five days," Allfree said. "If you have a very severe case, you can be out weeks."
Parents say they are glad that their children have in-person learning but that the pandemic is causing challenges. Especially, during a time when other seasonal viruses are prevalent.
"Every time now, we don't know if it's the flu or if it's COVID or what's going on, so basically every time kids cough, I'm running to CVS and getting them tested." Karolina Delaney, parent of elementary students said. "I'm thankful that they could go back to school. I have work to do. I can work from home but, again, if they're at home, I cannot do my job."
Allfree says children are safer in schools than they are in most public places. They have increased ventilation, filters, increased housekeeping from staff, masks and other protocols in place. Parents agree that their students are about as safe as they can be.
"The best that they can possibly be," Maria Tully, parent of an elementary student said. "We're all trying really hard and we've worked at home, they've followed the guidelines, he does wear his mask all day."
Staff is doing what it can to keep the doors open, including taking on extra duties. WCSD Superintendent Kristen McNeill even filled in as a substitute teacher.
"We're trying to take anybody from anywhere to keep the schools in-person, in-session, kids in seats, learning," Allfree said.
The disease has a lower impact on children, in general. Washoe County has two recorded deaths among people under the age of 20. Neither of them are under the age of 10.