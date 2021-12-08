The Washoe County Health District is encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the roughly 40,600 kids in that age group, approximately 5,900 have received at least one shot. That's why there will be a series of pediatric vaccine clinics over the next couple of weeks.
"14 events in 10 days is an amazing collaborative effort and this provides a convenient opportunity to get children vaccinated," Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District Officer said.
Starting Monday, the Washoe County Health District will team up with Community Health Alliance to hold its first of 13 clinics. Each one will be at an elementary or middle school, after classes get out. Friday, December 17 is the only exception. Children will go to those PODs during the day because it will fall during winter break. Any child in that age range is welcome as long as a parent or guardian is present.
"There's no cost for these vaccines and everyone is welcome, regardless of income, insurance or immigration status, no limitations," Leslie Allfree, CPR/AED Trainer for WCSD said.
For a list of schools and dates for the clinics, head to washoeschools.net/vaccine. Students will return for their second dose at the same location, three weeks later.
Renown Health is holding a pediatric clinic at the Hometown Health building at 10315 Professional Cir, Wednesday night, from 4:00-6:00.
Overall, approximately 69 percent of eligible Washoe County residents have had at least one shot. 61 percent are fully vaccinated. The health district's POD at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is staying busy as more people get vaccinated or receive their booster shot.
"Over the past two weeks, we have seen a huge demand for the booster doses," James English, COVID-19 Operations Chief for Washoe County said.
The demand is high as health officials learn more about the Omicron variant but English says there is also a lot more people starting their initial vaccination sequence, too.
"We continue to see whether it be first dose, second dose, third dose for the immunocompromised or the booster on a regular basis at our locations and at all our community PODs," English said.
Dick says early data about the Omicron variant is encouraging. While it may be more contagious than other variants, it does not appear to cause more severe illness. The Delta variant is still dominant in Washoe County but the community does not have any confirmed cases of Omicron. People are encouraged to get the booster to help prevent Omicron, just in case it does reach Washoe County.
"The vaccinations are still a great prevention measure and highly encouraged," Dick said.
Eight people have died of COVID-19 complications in Washoe County in the first eight days of December. Hospitalizations are low, countywide, but they are above average in Nevada. Dick says that puts more strain on the limited staff. The seven-day average of daily new cases in Washoe County is 87.6. The numbers are staying consistent.
"The primary reason that we're plateauing and continuing along at this level is because of the number of unvaccinated people that are still in our community," Dick said. "We know that they're at greater risk of contracting the disease. We know that if they do get the disease that they have higher viral loads for longer periods of time as far as spreading the disease."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a threshold of 100 new daily cases per 100,000 that puts Washoe County in the high risk category. The county is at 122.37 as of December 8.
While the numbers are staying steady, Dick says there was a 28 percent increase in the week, following Thanksgiving.
"I feel fortunate so far that we haven't seen a significant big increase from the Thanksgiving holiday and travel but we'll be watching that over the next week or so," Dick said.