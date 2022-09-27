Just yesterday, more than 500 trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian threatens the area. When disasters like this are approaching, officials say it's all hands-on deck. The American Red Cross volunteers, not only from all across the country, but also here locally in Nevada already have been out there for several days. Mary Powell, the Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada explains what they’ve done so far "We've prepositioned supplies to care for as much as 60,000 people that may be needing sheltering after the storm comes in." She also mentions, they have 54 response vehicles, all from the American Red Cross, on their way to Florida right now. The emergency vehicles also have the capability of serving meals to those who find themselves without food or shelter.
American Red Cross volunteers also provide crucial supplies such as pallets of water, meals and disaster clean up kits. Hurricane Ian is already putting Florida through high winds and concerning storm surges along the coast. Powell adds "There's a lot of different ways that this storm can cause damage and we really are preparing for the worst." She says the storm isn’t moving very fast, which means it could last for several days "A lot of rainfall could happen in that time, so it's not just the coastal areas, but even fresh water flooding is a concern for areas that are more inland."
American Red Cross volunteers in Nevada have already had their fist wave of volunteers go out to Florida, due to be rotated every 2 weeks. You’ll find these volunteers can be found anywhere across the country where help is needed. Powell says "We've deployed volunteers just recently to Puerto Rico because Hurricane Fiona had strong impacts there, we had volunteers that were arriving on float planes in Alaska as Typhoon Merbok just hit recently as well." Florida is now their 3rd large scale operation just in the last month. Not only does the American Red Cross help people through disaster, they also stick around to help with recovery.
If you would like to make a donation to the American Red Cross you can call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.