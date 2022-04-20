Seems odd to be talking about heavy snow this many times in April, but it's been an active month for sure.
So what's causing the change in weather? It all has to do with the jet stream, which is made up of ridges and troughs, similar to a jump rope with hills and valleys.
The jet stream separates warm air from cold air and is the driving force behind weather. January was a dry month for us in northern Nevada and California, when it usually is the wettest month out of the year. High pressure is to blame for this one. A ridge blocks most of the moisture from getting in here, and keeps storms up to our north. The Pacific Northwest received more precipitation this past winter than we did as a result. As the ridge began to buckle and set up farther to the west, lows are now able to slip in here.
Temperatures are still cold enough for snow, and now we have the missing ingredient, moisture. Tahoe City's average low temperature is below freezing in April, and about 50 degrees during the day. Reno can still have some chilly mornings this time of year as well. The cold air is coming down from the north, allowing for snow to fall. Heavy precipitation rates can also switch the precipitation type from rain to snow because of evaporative cooling.
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra and goes through 11 a.m. on Friday. The sun will come back Saturday with a gradual warming trend in the forecast. If you’re hoping for some spring like weather you’re in luck, because temperatures next week will be around 70 degrees.