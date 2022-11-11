Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west. When this happens it is usually called an inside slider. A slider storm will move through the region Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. An inside slider is hard to predict and the models are not the best at handling them, so make sure to stay tuned for any updates.
Currently, the low is located to the west of Oregon gathering moisture and will move southeast Friday night into Saturday morning. As it does so, snow will fall in northern California eventually reaching the Truckee Meadows by Saturday evening. We still have plenty of cold air in place, so while the precipitation will start out as rain in the valley, it will quickly switch to snow after the first twenty minutes. After a cold week of weather the snow will have no problem sticking to the pavement. There is not a ton of moisture to work with, so totals will be light. This system will not pack the punch by any means. With that being said it only takes a dusting of snow to make roadways slick. Snow totals will range from a dusting to a couple inches in the valley, but the Sierra north and south of Tahoe could see up to four inches of snow by Sunday morning. Lake effect is also possible Saturday night into Sunday morning downwind of Pyramid. This would impact places like Fernley. These types of storms are notorious for setting up a thin band of snow that stalls out and gives a localized area more snow than everyone else, so we’ll have to watch it very closely. This thin band of snow will likely set up along and south of I80.
The storm will be south of Carson City by 9am Sunday morning, so most of Sunday will be partly cloudy with wet or dry roads. The snow will melt quickly, with temperatures reaching the mid 40’s in the afternoon. It will also be windy Friday night into Saturday in the Sierra. Wind gusts will top 60mph at the crest of the mountains before the storm arrives Saturday. Wind speeds will be lighter on Sunday in the valley, but will still be breezy in the Sierra. If you plan on going skiing this weekend plan on cold temperatures, evening snow showers, and strong winds. Bundle up and stay safe!