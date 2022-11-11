Weather Alert

...A WEAK WINTER STORM WILL BRING LIGHT SNOWFALL AND GUSTY SIERRA WINDS SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY MORNING... * TIMING: Snow showers will begin to move into northeast California and the Tahoe Basin Saturday morning, spreading into western Nevada and the eastern Sierra Saturday afternoon and evening. A few light snow showers may continue south of US-50 into Sunday morning, with other areas clearing between 8 pm and midnight Saturday night. * SNOWFALL: Overall, snow totals will be light, a dusting up to 2 inches, but there is a 25% chance for locally higher totals up to 4". The areas with the greatest chance for heavier snow include the Sierra, and portions of western Nevada south of US-50. There is also a 40% chance for lake effect snow bands impacting the south-southeast side of Pyramid Lake Saturday night. The main impacts from this storm will be icy roads and travel difficulties where snow falls. Rain may briefly mix with snow below 5000 feet Saturday afternoon, but snow is expected at all elevations Saturday morning and evening. * GUSTY WINDS: Gusty southwest winds are expected along the Sierra Crest tonight into Saturday, with breezy easterly winds Saturday night into Sunday. Ridges could gust as high as 70-90 mph Saturday, decreasing to 40-60 mph Sunday. These gusty winds will bring turbulence and wind shear concerns to aviation interests as well as sub-zero wind chills for winter recreation activities across exposed Sierra ridges. Choppy lake conditions are also expected on Lake Tahoe.