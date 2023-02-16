Confidence is growing that the weather pattern will become more active again by Tuesday of next week. Lately, we’ve had a stretch of quiet days with an occasional storm moving through every once in a while. We could see multiple rounds of wind and snow by the middle portion of next week, with several days worth of winter weather. Accuracy and the ability to nail down specifics goes down each day in forecasting. After three days, a forecaster can get an idea of what will happen, but the details will more than likely change with time. According to the Climate Prediction Center, the long term forecast is predicting a good chance for colder than normal temperatures and wetter than normal conditions for the later half of February. Meteorological winter goes through the end of February, with meteorological spring starting in March. Both the GFS and European model are showing a good sized trough moving through Tuesday through Sunday of next week. This storm has the potential to produce strong winds, as well as valley and Sierra snow. Ensembles are a bunch of an individual members within a model. The majority of GFS’s ensemble members are hinting at this as well, at least to begin with. If you have any travel plans next weekend, now is the time to think of a plan B. This is still a ways out, and the forecast could change but the odds of a storm moving through are getting higher. The amount of snow is still in question. It will be windy too.
The US Drought Monitor is showing some improvement since the end of the January, but there is still a ways to go in Nevada/California. The Tahoe area is no longer in a moderate drought and is considered abnormally dry. Much of Nevada is still in a moderate or severe drought. January is usually Reno’s wettest month.