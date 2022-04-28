There is still snow in the mountains and the cheatgrass and other plants are still green. That will change as summer nears and temperatures rise.
"As things begin to warm up here in the Truckee Meadows and the vegetation begins to dry up and brown up, the fire threat will increase," Adam Mayberry, Communications Officer for Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said.
Wildfires are already burning in western states, including Arizona and New Mexico. Those states, along with Nevada are dealing with drought. Central Nevada has exceptional drought, while Washoe County has severe and extreme drought conditions. TMFR covers more than 1,000 square miles in Washoe County.
"We're gearing up," Mayberry said. "We're ready. We're mindful of what we've seen so far. Not only here, locally, but in our neighboring states."
The winter was close to average for precipitation. Wetter winters historically produce more plants that dry out and cause worse wildfire seasons. Since this year has not been overly wet, the fire threat could be in the mountains more than in the valleys.
"Our real concern, ultimately, is those higher elevations, the stressed timber, the pines," Mayberry said. "That remains a concern."
That is similar to 2021. 2.2 million acres burned in California. Some of those fires crossed the state line into Nevada, mostly burning forest land.
"What we saw really were substantial wildfires surrounding our areas," Mayberry said. "We were sort of in a donut hole."
Still, wildfire is always a threat throughout Nevada. That is why Mayberry is urging people to prepare for fire season by clearing dry vegetation for at least 30 feet around your house.
"It's vitally important that people begin to think about creating that defensible space around their property," Mayberry said. "Particularly, if they live out in some of the rural areas where there's a lot of open space."
Residents could also consider replacing their roofs with more fire-resistant material and clear gutters and vents around attics and crawl spaces.
"Those embers can travel up to a mile, well over a mile and often times those are really the ignition points for structures," Mayberry said.
People should also use caution while enjoying the outdoors. Summer means more campfires, target shooting and off-roading. All of those can ignite large wildfires. More people tend to two trailers. When their chains drag on the ground, they can spark roadside fires.
"We want them to enjoy the outdoors," Mayberry said. "We want them to enjoy this beautiful environment but also want them to be very mindful of dry, hot, warm conditions and the heightened level of wildfires."
Mayberry says it is too early to know what the fire forecast will be. Firefighters are preparing for a robust fire season.