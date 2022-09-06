With the record temperatures we’ve been seeing, the seniors in our community need to be careful. This is especially after the Sparks Senior Center closed today due to remodeling. They plan to continue serving meals Monday through Friday by reservation only from 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. You can make a reservation by calling 775-353-3113 before 8:30 a.m. Meal will be served from the meal truck at the entrance of Sparks Senior Center. The senior center hopes to reopen on October 5th.
However, for seniors who are looking for some recreation while beating the heat, the Washoe County Senior Center is still open, and is located on 1155 E 9th Street in Reno. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They say they serve meals, have several activities offered daily for seniors. They have a pool table, a library, computers and games. You can call the Washoe County Human Services Agency Senior Services for more information at 77-328-2575 option 9.
Here are what some of our seniors had to say about the best ways they stay safe in the heat…
John Collier, a Reno Resident says "I prefer the cool weather I prefer the moderate temperatures the lower temperatures I mean that’s just me, I don’t do well in a lot of heat."
He goes on to say, "You don't want to go run a foot race when it's in the middle of the day and it’s 105."
We also heard from Nicolas Lee, a Senior Resident who says "Exercise in the morning and maybe relax in the afternoon maybe take a nap and around 5 o clock I'll do some more exercise." He tells us "Everyone has to take care of themselves they have to know their limitations."
According to the CDC, older adults do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature. They are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body responses to heat. They are also more likely to take prescription medicines that affects the body's ability to control its temperature or sweat.
- Stay in air conditioning as much as possible, and don't rely on a fan as your main cooling source when it's really hot outside.
- Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water.
- Try to avoid using the stove or oven to cook to prevent you're house from getting hotter.
- Wear loose lightweight light-colored clothing.
- Take cool showers and baths to cool down.
- Do not engage in strenuous activities and get lots of rest.
Today, Washoe County put out a call for donations of unused fans to help seniors in our area stay cool. You can bring any donations of fans to the Washoe County Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.