The wet October and stormy December have the Sierra snowpack in great shape in the new year. The Mt. Rose SNOTEL (Snow Telemetry) site is showing 90 inches of snow and 27.4 inches of water content. That is 185 percent of its normal water content for the January snow survey.
"Our snowpack, right now, is really ideal," Jeff Anderson, Hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service said. "Couldn't ask for much better beginning of January snowpack."
The above-average snowpack is mostly because of the wet snowstorms that came through the area, last month. The snowpack will be well-above average, even if the Sierra only gets its normal snowfall from January to April.
"If we just got average from here on out, it would be great," Chad Blanchard, U.S. District Court Water Master said. "We've stored 14 inches of water on Tahoe."
"To get back to a normal amount, we only need to get 27 more percent but we're in a drought, so we really want more than that," Anderson said.
On average, more precipitation falls in January than any other month but it is off to a dry start.
"January is typically our biggest month, so to have a poor January is not ideal," Blanchard said. "However, we've gone both ways."
Previous years have started out with 200 percent snowpack but nothing fell for the rest of the winter. Other times, it started out with a heavy snowpack and it kept coming. If the rest of the winter is dry, the snowpack will probably not be enough to fill up the lakes and reservoirs in Nevada.
"We really want to keep building the snowpack and keep it above the normal amount for the whole season," Anderson said. "Especially, once we get to April."
The snow depth and the water content are both very good for so early in the season but the soil conditions are also very good. October had an above-average amount of rain, followed by a few feet of snow.
"All this new snow on top of the wet soil from the October rains is just as good of a start as we could hope for," Blanchard said.
The reason the soil condition is so important is because it could allow much more water to reach the lakes and reservoirs. The dirt was dry during the last two winters, so it soaked up a lot of the water runoff in the spring. Not only is the dirt saturated but it is also frozen.
"When the snow starts to melt, this spring, that melt doesn't have to fill up the soil like it's had to do the last two years," Anderson said. "It's going to run off to our creeks. It's going to help fill up our reservoirs."
Lake Tahoe dropped below its natural rim during the fall before the precipitation brought it back up. If the storm patterns return, the snowpack could help bring the lake and other reservoirs back up to where they should be.