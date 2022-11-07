The Carson City Council of the Navy League of the United States will honor all Veterans, past and present, at our November Meeting! We will also pay tribute to our MIA’s and POW’s and celebrate the Birthdays of all our Military Services. Our speaker for the Special Veteran’s Day celebration will be Colonel Ronald Storer, USMC, Commanding Officer Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMTC), Bridgeport, CA.
Colonel Storer will be speaking on the history of MCMWTC, how is had evolved and focused training for the shifting needs of military readiness. Many people in Northern Nevada are not aware that there is a Marine Training facility in the Sierras. It is a vital piece for training, not only Marines, but personnel from the other US Services, as well as many from Foreign Military commands. The Carson City Council of the Navy League is proud to support the Marines and Sailors at the training base, as well as their families. The base is always busy and one of the most beautiful areas in the Sierras!
The Dinner Meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 16, at Gold Dust West Hotel and Casino, 2171 Hwy 50E, Carson City.
The social hour is at 5:30 PM followed by a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The price is $30 per person. The menu will be an Asian Buffet: with main entrees of General Tso’s Chicken, beef and broccoli, sweet and sour shrimp, along with variety of salads, rice and vegetables.
There will be a variety of desserts and Fortune Cookies! For Reservations, please call Carolyn Southard, 882-7960 or Donna Brand, 841-4683 or email Eric Moormann at ericmoor@aol.com .
Reservations MUST BE IN by Wednesday, November 10, 2022.
The Navy League of the United States was founded in 1902 and is a civilian organization with more than 50,000 members dedicated to educating American citizens and elected officials about the importance of sea power to U.S national security and supporting the men and women of the sea services and their families.
The Carson City Council sponsors and supports Navy and Marine personnel at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center near Bridgeport, CA, NAS Fallon, NV, Naval Recruiters in Northern Nevada, as well as, the Carson High Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Command.