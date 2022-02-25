Washoe County deputies say a woman died after she was hit by her own car while in a post office parking lot in south Reno late Wednesday afternoon.
Patrol Deputies were initially called to the Steamboat Post Office located at 75 McCabe Drive shortly before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a woman down in the parking lot.
Deputies say a witness came across the 72-year-old laying in an empty parking spot with extensive injuries. A second witness noticed an unoccupied Lexus which had crashed into two parked cars was running, and it was in reverse gear. The second witness turned off the ignition of the Lexus.
Intelligence gathered at the scene indicates the victim in the parking lot is the registered owner of the Lexus. Investigators believe the victim was struck by her own car after she exited it in order to enter the post office.
The woman was transported to a regional hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has determined her cause of death was due to traumatic injuries.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)