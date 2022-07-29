Weather Alert

...Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Increase Sunday Through Tuesday... Isolated showers and maybe one or two thunderstorms are possible along the Sierra this afternoon as intense heating continues. Even an isolated shower cannot be ruled out across western Nevada. Gusty outflow winds 40-50 mph will be the main threats. Like Friday, any outflow winds in the Basin and Range could produce some brief blowing dust and reduced visibility. Monsoonal moisture will then spread across the region, resulting in a considerable increase in shower and thunderstorm chances during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday through Tuesday. While storms may occur just about anywhere, storm coverage favors the eastern Sierra of Mono County Sunday spreading to the I-80 corridor Monday and Tuesday. Latest simulations indicate storms could produce heavy rain along the eastern Sierra Sunday and Monday, but Tuesday is looking much better for heavy rain producers along with a severe weather threat. Storms can produce strong gusty winds, lightning, small hail, and torrential rainfall. Localized flash flooding will be possible, especially near areas that have burned within the last several years. If you have outdoor plans, have a method of receiving weather alerts and be prepared to seek shelter quickly if a storm approaches.