Hot August Nights, the classic car show that rolls into town every year, is back. It's been a tradition since the 1980's.
"We've been here for 35 years in the community," said Hot August Nights Executive Director Alan Tom. "And that's what's so exciting. We've got some great memorabilia and we're raring to go."
These days, the fun starts up on the Comstock, with the kick off event in Virginia City. Registration for the show-n-shine is sold out - 400 cars will line the historic streets there.
"It's an old mining town, everyone gets to go up there, great picturesque setting," Tom said. "We have all that with all kinds of live entertainment, so people come up just before the main event in Reno and Sparks."
Cars will be cruising through Virginia City on Friday and Saturday, and the main event will bring 6,000 cars to the Reno-Sparks area on Monday. All of the fan favorite shows, cruises and events will be back at the local venues.
"They'll be back at all the local hotel casinos," Tom said. The Peppermill, Atlantis, Nugget, Grand Sierra Resort and The Row, and you will find something for everyone happening at these spots. The crowd favorite this year seems to be the drag races."
The event has a big impact every year.
"We bring in about $90 million to the local economy," Tom said. "We couldn't do it without our sponsors; they're a big help because we're a nonprofit profit organization."
You can find the full schedule of events at https://hotaugustnights.net/