This weekend there were two serious motorcycle crashes, authorities say one motorcyclist died and another had life-threatening injuries. The Reno Police Department knows aggressive motorcycle driving is happening in our area and they just received a grant through the Office of Traffic Safety helping them crack down on this problem.
Lt. Michael Browett, with the Reno Police Department tells us "We'll be out there aggressively enforcing speed and other reckless behaviors on motorcycles."
On a motorcycle there isn't much between you and the road as there would be in a car, which is why RPD always recommends defensive driving for motorcyclists and watching out for not just yourself but everyone else driving too.
Browett says "You've got to expect that motorists don't see you, hanging out in their blind spots is another ill advised thing."
RPD officials say motorcyclists should always wear a helmet, protective clothing, and bright colors to stay noticeable to other drivers, never drink and drive and be sure to always follow the speed limit.
Browett adds "If you're not obeying the speed limits then its not going to be as easy for you to react to the unexpected."
He also mentions that lane splitting is illegal in Nevada and dangerous "It's also very dangerous because someone may not see you and start a lane change, which forces motorcyclist to take unexpected action and speed that could quickly lead to a crash."
It's not just motorcyclist that need to be aware, drivers of cars and trucks also need to be watching for motorcyclists especially this time of year as the weather is getting warmer and more people want to ride their motorcycles.