Weather Alert

...SNOW RETURNS WITH ICY ROADS POSSIBLE THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING, THEN COLD INTO THE NEW YEAR... * Periods of snow and snow showers will return from late tonight through Wednesday evening, producing additional travel impacts and delays, primarily in the Sierra. For western Nevada, areas of snow could produce icy patches on pavement for the Wednesday morning commute, while bands of enhanced snowfall Wednesday afternoon could lead to roads becoming icy and hazardous after sunset through Wednesday evening. * Even colder air will arrive for the end of the week into the New Year's weekend, with frigid temperatures most likely Saturday and Sunday mornings. These could be the coldest nights in nearly five years for many areas, with lows in the single digits for much of western Nevada and well below zero in Sierra communities. * Vulnerable and homeless populations could be significantly impacted. People traveling to the Sierra ski areas should prepare for very cold wind chills. New Year's Eve at this point looks dry but quite chilly for outdoor activities, with wind chills ranging from near zero to 15 degrees above zero by midnight.