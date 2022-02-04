One person is dead after being hit by two cars in Reno Thursday night.
Reno Police responded to the incident just before 9:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Kietzke Ln.
Reno Police say a car was traveling south on Kietzke when it hit a pedestrian crossing the road, mid block.
The unidentified victim is only described as a white male in his mid to late 50's.
After the man was already downed, authorities say he was then struck by a second car also traveling down the road.
After stopping for a brief moment, the second car fled the scene. It is described as a light colored SUV similar to a Toyota Sequioa.
The man was taken to Renown where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at (775)334-2141 or Secret Witness at (775)322-4900