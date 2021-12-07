Used cars cost a lot more than they did just one year ago. According to a study from iSeeCars, used car prices increased 27.9 percent or $6,939 on a national level since November, 2020. In Reno, the average used car price is 26.4 percent or $7,178 higher.
"As people want new cars and have the money to spend and there's not anything in the new, they have to go to used," Anthony Mendoza, Marketing Manager for Bill Pearce Motors said. "This is great because if you have a used car that you've considered selling, you're not going to get a better value than right now."
Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda has dozens of used cars on its lot but only a handful of new ones. There is a new car shortage and that is leading to higher used car prices.
"As you can't get new cars, folks still need vehicles so they're coming and they're buying all of our certifieds and all of that, so that's just driving values through the roof," Mendoza said.
According to the report, the average price of a Toyota Corolla in Reno increased the most in the past year at 40.6 percent or $6,054. Hyundai Elantra was second at 37.8 percent or $5,102. Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry and Hyundai Tuscon rounded out the top five. While the price increased the most on those cars, they are not the best sellers.
"We sell about 80 percent SUVs and trucks in this market as a whole, as an industry and so that's using what folks are looking for, all-wheel drive," Mendoza said.
The study says the shortage of computer chips in new vehicles is causing a slowdown in manufacturing. Mendoza says the supply of microchips is increasing so that will help auto manufacturing in the coming months.
"Everything works in about a three to six month cycle, so what we were dealing with three months ago was the actual shortage and now we're seeing it in the inventories," Mendoza said.
Mendoza says the inventory should rebound by the spring. The 2022 models are coming into the dealership but they are not there for very long.
"We've got new cars coming in but they're sold before they even get here," Mendoza said. "We're getting those brand new 22s but the person that gets to pick up their car, next week, bought it in October."
If you want to buy a car in the spring, he says you should be looking now. He says certified pre-owned cars are a good option for people because they are fairly new and come with some of the same perks as new cars.
"One to three years old and come with extra warranties, so it's like getting a new car in some of that warranty and protection that some folks like," Mendoza said.
More than a dozen auto manufacturers are releasing electric vehicles in 2022, including the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV Pickup, the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV, the Rivian R1S and R1T and the Tesla Cybertruck.
The auto industry as a whole is moving towards more EV and Hybrid models.
"That technology is just getting better every year, and so we're really excited about that and that's going to just keep continuing to roll out," Mendoza said. "Our biggest, right now, is the hybrid CRV, so you're taking an SUV with about a 20 to 30 mile per gallon average to closer in the 40s."
Mendoza says the Honda dealership could have an EV by 2024. Volvo and BMW are releasing electric vehicles next year.