Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person on U.S. 95 north of Winnemucca last week.
The crash happened near mile marker 53 in Humboldt County, 53 miles north of Winnemucca on December 29th.
NSP says a gray Chevrolet pickup truck was heading south when the driver lost control, went off the roadway and overturned the truck.
Authorities say the driver was speeding, and missed a turn during bad weather.
NSP says one of the passengers, 25-year-old Julian Segura of Idaho died on scene. They say he was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver, and three other passengers suffered suspected minor injuries.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.