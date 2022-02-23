Weather Alert

...FRIGID MORNING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH SATURDAY... * The coldest night of the season for most areas is expected tonight, with teen and single digit low temperatures. Expect widespread sub-zero temperatures in the Sierra. There is a possibility of isolated sub-zero lows in the colder valleys of western Nevada, particularly where snow cover still remains. These very cold temperatures, combined with breezy winds in the higher terrain, will result in widespread wind-chill values of 5-30 degrees below zero for locations above 7,000 feet. * If venturing outdoors, especially in higher elevations, be sure to dress in layers and prepare for dangerously cold temperatures. These temperatures are likely to impact sensitive groups, including the homeless population. Check on your elderly or disabled neighbors to be sure they have the proper resources for dealing with extreme temperatures. Be sure to bring all pets indoors tonight or verify they have access to adequate shelter. * While not as cold, very chilly morning temperatures will persist through at least Saturday. Widespread teen and single digit lows are likely, with some sub-zero temperatures in Sierra Valleys. Plan and dress accordingly if heading out during the overnight or morning hours...