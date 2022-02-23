...FRIGID MORNING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH
SATURDAY...
* The coldest night of the season for most areas is expected
tonight, with teen and single digit low temperatures. Expect
widespread sub-zero temperatures in the Sierra. There is a
possibility of isolated sub-zero lows in the colder valleys of
western Nevada, particularly where snow cover still remains.
These very cold temperatures, combined with breezy winds in the
higher terrain, will result in widespread wind-chill values of
5-30 degrees below zero for locations above 7,000 feet.
* If venturing outdoors, especially in higher elevations, be sure
to dress in layers and prepare for dangerously cold
temperatures. These temperatures are likely to impact sensitive
groups, including the homeless population. Check on your elderly
or disabled neighbors to be sure they have the proper resources
for dealing with extreme temperatures. Be sure to bring all pets
indoors tonight or verify they have access to adequate shelter.
* While not as cold, very chilly morning temperatures will persist
through at least Saturday. Widespread teen and single digit lows
are likely, with some sub-zero temperatures in Sierra Valleys.
Plan and dress accordingly if heading out during the overnight
or morning hours...