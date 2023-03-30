The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra is northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization. Founded in 1969, the Reno Phil plays to more than 50,000 people every year.
It's all under the leadership music director and conductor Laura Jackson.
We had the privilege of sitting in on a rehearsal when taping this story (and it is far more enjoyable to watch and listen - than to read). The stage fills with flautists, violinists, cellists and more, warming up with their respective instruments. Soon, all the sounds come together to create beautiful music, thanks to the guidance of Laura Jackson.
“I deeply admire my musicians. And I would be absolutely nothing, I would be a silent person standing on stage with a stick without them,” she shares with a beaming smile.
It's Jackson’s responsibility while holding that stick to use her artistry, passion, and skill - to create a complete musical performance.
“I have to decide when a composer writes 'fast' whether it's you're being chased by a tiger, or you're running through a field full of flowers and it’s a sunny day and you're happy.”
Jackson says it's the one-on-one work with individual musicians, and rehearsals with the entire orchestra, that help create an experience that has no equal.
“And doing that by this rapt attention where everybody is focused on putting this beautiful sound out into the world.”
To be enjoyed by others.
“We want the audience to love it as much as we do.”
Jackson's devotion to music began in fourth grade. “My music teacher put a violin in my hands, I fell in love and I’ve never recovered.”
That's why she is so passionate about the Reno Phil's many education programs for northern Nevada’s youth. “Using music as a medium to increase kids’ confidence in themselves to increase their ability to dream about their future.”
So that one day they may break barriers as Jackson has.
“There are glass ceilings that still exist and there are only about two percent of music directors in the world are women.”
Laura Jackson has been conductor of the Reno Philharmonic since 2009 and says she loves the community, the orchestra and of course, the music.
“It's a very powerful medium.”
The Reno Phil is the resident company for The Pioneer Center in downtown Reno, where you can enjoy the orchestra at various time throughout the year. If an outdoor, relaxed atmosphere is more your speed, you can catch them every July for Reno Pops on The River - and watch Laura Jackson, in person - stick in hand.
Website for Reno Phil The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra | Reno Philharmonic