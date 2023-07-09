Retired Army captain and veterans advocate Captain Sam Brown could be preparing for another run for office.
On social media, Brown says he and his wife Amy are gearing up for a "special event" Monday at 3 pm at Bragg Crane Service on Larkin Circle in Sparks
The army veteran who was seriously injured during the War in Afghanistan in 2008, garnered national media attention in 2021 when he ran for U.S Senate in Nevada.
In the 2021 republican primary, Brown lost to Trump-endorsed candidate Adam Laxalt, but raised $1 million in campaign contributions for each quarter he ran.
On social media, Brown wrote, "Nevadans see the damage caused by failed politicians, who serve special interests instead of listening to you and me. Their message to me has been loud and clear: they want someone to stand up for them and lead. It’s time to unite and take back our state."
It is not yet confirmed, but it's largely speculated that Brown is getting ready to throw his hat in the ring to challenge Senator Jacky Rosen for her seat in 2024.
To do so, Brown will be vying for the state republican nomination against Jim Marchant, who announced his candidacy for senate in may.
