Tuesday in the legislature, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony on a bill that would abolish the statute of limitations on civil actions on sexual assault cases.
Senator Lisa Krasner introduced Senate Bill 129 which would give sexual assault survivors the remainder of their lives to seek money damage.
"Currently the law in this area, that statute of limitations is two years. Two years isn't enough time for a victim of rape, sexual assault - to heal, to understand what happened to them to gain the strength and courage to come forward. Studies show that many people don't come forward until they're in their sixties, seventies, or even eighties," said Republican District 16 Senator Lisa Krazner.
Krasner co-introduced the bill with Democrat Senator Patricia Spearman. Child adolescent and adult psychiatrist Dr. Allison Cotton also presented the bill to the committee.
Cotton has spent years working in psychotherapy with victims of sexual assault.
"I think the importance of this bill stems from the guilt and shame associated with this type of violence, and this type of trauma. It is incredibly important that these victims not be limited as far as when they are able to and are comfortable coming forward," said Cotton.
Victims, advocates, and law enforcement representatives testified in support of the bill.